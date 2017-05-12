A treasure hunter's paradise, 45th Annual Gold Rush Days underway

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so what better way to spend it than at a treasure hunter's paradise, Gold Rush Days, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

It's the 45th year for this annual event, in which the fairgrounds are transformed into a mecca of antiques.

This year, there are 13 buildings filled with over 700 dealers selling their goods.

Tack on hundreds of more dealers covering the fairgrounds territory, and you've got a plethora of options.

Whether it be Tonka trucks, fine china, corn-themed kitchen sets, and more, there's something to catch the eye of everyone.

And, the president of the company that puts this event together, Richard Townsend of Townsend Shows, said there's nothing quite like the experience of an antique show.

"I like to look at everything, and I enjoy watching little kids buy a first baseball card, let's say. Or a first comic book. And their faces light up and they glow and they talk about this event for years to come" said Townsend.

Townsend also said there will be tons of food and beverage vendors, which is perfect because you'll definitely need some fuel for all the antique digging you'll be doing.

So if you're looking for something to do this weekend, just head over to the fairgrounds for the 45th Annual Gold Rush Days.

Here's the weekend schedule:

Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.