Despite low corn prices, one farmer is determined to keep a positive outlook

It's planting time, and that means Brad Nelson is hard at work. Nelson said the recent rainy conditions delayed his planting a little bit.

He is planting soy beans today, as he finished planting corn a few days ago.

"We still gotta plant it in the optimal time frame for optimal yields around here." Said Nelson. "So I'm pleased about that, it's just at the tail end of it instead of starting at the beginning of it."

That isn't the only challenge Nelson is facing this year; there's a lot of uncertainty ahead. He said his prospects this year are not the greatest with the way prices are.

"The monetary numbers don't work like they need to, as far as what you generally get out of an acre of corn and what the cash price ultimately is right now. And that doesn't add up to making any money and, you know, you just hope for a better day by the time the crop's in the bin."

Nelson said sometimes you have to take a leap of faith.

"Just keep on planting beans 'till I'm tired and wanna go to bed, that's what my game plan is."

Nelson said he was thankful for Friday's good weather, which allowed him to plant as many beans as he could.

