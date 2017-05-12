Saint Mary's University opens new Science and Learning Center

Saint Mary's University celebrated the opening of its brand new Science and Learning Center Friday.

University officials cut the ribbon on the $19.7 million project Friday morning, SMU's most ambitious to date. Some highlights of the new 50 thousand square foot building include state of the art classrooms and laboratories and a 120 seat, tiered lecture hall.

This project has been ten years in the making and the students and staff are excited to have a new space to continue building their education.

"It's a new opportunity for our students to have a cutting edge, state of the art experience in the laboratories and classrooms and for our faculty to be able to teach both within their disciplines and across disciplines as well," said SMU Dean of Sciences and Health Professions Todd Reinhart.

The building isn't technically finished yet, but all the final touches are expected to be completed by the end of June.