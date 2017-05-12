Heading out to fish this weekend? Make sure you grab a fishing license first!

Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.More >>
A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.More >>
When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.More >>
One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...More >>
Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon. RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.More >>
Graduation season continues across the state as batches of college grads are getting ready to face the world. Thursday night, it was students from Rochester Community and Technical College crossing the stage and receiving those diplomas. They've put in years of time and effort and now the fruits of these students' labor are being reaped, as they're turning their tassels to the left and heading out to make their marks in the real world. 955 students graduated Thursday evening in the...More >>
