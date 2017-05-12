Heading out to fish this weekend? Make sure you grab a fishing license first!

The summer fishing season is beginning in Minnesota this weekend and if you'd like to cast out, you'll need the proper license.

Angling licenses run from March 1st to February 28th of the following year, so if you buy a season pass this weekend, you'll be set for the next 9 and a half months. Quite a few places in Rochester sell the licenses, including Wild Goose Sports off of North Broadway.

There's a wide variety of licenses for both residents and non-residents, but if you live out of state or don't have Minnesota identification, it may cost you a little bit more.

"Yeah, you can get a one day pass, which is thirteen dollars, a three day, a seven day, a full season. Those are all for residents, some of those are available for non-residents. Non-residents get quite a bit more expensive, but we do get quite a few of them. They can also get a one day, most of them are here on a vacation or traveling through and they will pick up a full season one," said Ralph Hettig, the owner of Wild Goose Sports.

Hettig says it helps to bring an ID or drivers license when you come to buy a fishing license.

The Minnesota DNR has all the information about licenses, rules and regulations for this fishing season on their website: http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/fishing/index.html.