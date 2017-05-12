Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.

The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect the fine upfront. The property owner will also be billed for contractor services at a later date after the bill for contractor services is received by the city. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges.

Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor calls us for your property, we'll go out and look at your property. Otherwise we don't go out and look at properties." The parks and recreation department receives around 700 calls each year from upset neighbors, but only half of those turn into violations.

But before you're issued a citation, you will receive a notice in the mail. If you don't cut your grass or clear your weeds within 48 hours, you'll receive a citation. The citation costs $60 for the first one, $90 for the second, and $120 for three or more.

If the city addresses the violation, the owner will be responsible for contractor costs - even if you rent out your home. In 2016, the city modified ordinance RC048, the tall grass and weed regulation, to include the option of an administrative fine.

"We made the change last year because we have reoccurring issues with property owners who don't maintain it -- even though we give them letters to do so. With this new fine process we're getting paid upfront ,or they're getting charged upfront. Hopefully that's an encouragement for them to redo and modify their property management accordingly," said Nigbur.

If you receive a fine, you can either pay by mail or in person at the city clerk's office.

For more information, click here.