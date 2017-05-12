Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects u - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. 

The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect the fine upfront. The property owner will also be billed for contractor services at a later date after the bill for contractor services is received by the city. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges.

Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor calls us for your property, we'll go out and look at your property. Otherwise we don't go out and look at properties." The parks and recreation department receives around 700 calls each year from upset neighbors, but only half of those turn into violations.

But before you're issued a citation, you will receive a notice in the mail. If you don't cut your grass or clear your weeds within 48 hours, you'll receive a citation. The citation costs $60 for the first one, $90 for the second, and $120 for three or more.

If the city addresses the violation, the owner will be responsible for contractor costs - even if you rent out your home. In 2016, the city modified ordinance RC048, the tall grass and weed regulation, to include the option of an administrative fine. 

"We made the change last year because we have reoccurring issues with property owners who don't maintain it -- even though we give them letters to do so. With this new fine process we're getting paid upfront ,or they're getting charged upfront. Hopefully that's an encouragement for them to redo and modify their property management accordingly," said Nigbur.

If you receive a fine, you can either pay by mail or in person at the city clerk's office.

For more information, click here.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • U.S., China agreement is good news for beef producers in Minnesota and beyond

    U.S., China agreement is good news for beef producers in Minnesota and beyond

    Some Minnesota farmers woke up to good news Friday morning, and it came all the way from Beijing.  An agreement is now in place to import beef from Minnesota and beyond. It was announced late Thursday night by U.S and Chinese officials.  

    More >>

    Some Minnesota farmers woke up to good news Friday morning, and it came all the way from Beijing.  An agreement is now in place to import beef from Minnesota and beyond. It was announced late Thursday night by U.S and Chinese officials.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

    Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

    More >>

  • Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

    A  tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.  Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

    More >>

  • A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    A mother's love: Finleigh's early arrival

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

    When the work day is done, there is nothing Lisa and Chad Strike enjoy more than loving on their little Finleigh. While looking at a scrap book, Lisa Strike says, "She warms our heart that's for sure!" This love story began with cautious hope after the heartbreak of loss.

    More >>

  • After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

    Schriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 yearsSchriever Family Farms has been in operation for around 100 years
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>
    A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.  For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota. Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers. "It's tough to know if you're go...More >>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

  • RCTC graduates are ready to make mark on the world, receive special message from overseas

    RCTC graduates are ready to make mark on the world, receive special message from overseas

    Graduation season continues across the state as batches of college grads are getting ready to face the world. Thursday night, it was students from Rochester Community and Technical College crossing the stage and receiving those diplomas. They've put in years of time and effort and now the fruits of these students' labor are being reaped, as they're turning their tassels to the left and heading out to make their marks in the real world. 955 students graduated Thursday evening in the...

    More >>

    Graduation season continues across the state as batches of college grads are getting ready to face the world. Thursday night, it was students from Rochester Community and Technical College crossing the stage and receiving those diplomas. They've put in years of time and effort and now the fruits of these students' labor are being reaped, as they're turning their tassels to the left and heading out to make their marks in the real world. 955 students graduated Thursday evening in the...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.