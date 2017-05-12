U.S., China agreement is good news for beef producers in Minnesota and beyond

Some Minnesota farmers woke up to good news Friday morning, and it came all the way from Beijing.

An agreement is now in place to import beef from Minnesota and beyond.

It was announced late Thursday night by U.S and Chinese officials.

The deal lifts the 2003 ban on beef and opens up the world's second largest beef buyer to beef producers in Minnesota.

In return for allowing American beef, China will soon be able to send cooked poultry to the U.S.

Negotiations to lift the ban started last September while President Obama was still in office, and President Trump supported the move after meeting with China's president last month.

Restoring access to China was a top priority for the U.S.beef industry, especially in Minnesota.

Access to China means farmers can reach one-fifth of the world's population, one that has grown a liking to beef.

Per Capita beef consumption in China increased 33 percent between 2012 and 2016.

U.S. beef could start entering China as soon as July 16th.

In a statement sent to KTTC, the Executive Director of the Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association says the group has been looking forward to this moment for years.

"It's impossible to overstate how beneficial this will be for Minnesota's cattle producers," said Ashley Kohls.

"These middle-class consumers are buying record amounts of protein and China is becoming one of the greatest importers of beef in the world."

Kohls added Chinese consumers are interested in certain cuts that Americans don't eat, like tongue and intestines.

That could make American cattle even more valuable in the future.