Century sweeps John Marshall Thursday in baseball and softball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Century had a good day on the diamond Thursday as both the baseball and softball teams defeated the respective John Marshall Rockets teams in those sports.

In baseball, despite a strong comeback effort from JM, the Century Panthers prevailed late with a 9-8 victory at Mayo Field.

On the softball diamond at John Marshall High School, the Century softball team hit the JM pitching hard as they won 14-4.

