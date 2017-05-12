Century sweeps John Marshall Thursday in baseball and softball

Rochester Century had a good day on the diamond Thursday as both the baseball and softball teams defeated the respective John Marshall Rockets teams in those sports.
In baseball, despite a strong comeback effort from JM, the Century Panthers prevailed late with a 9-8 victory at Mayo Field.
On the softball diamond at John Marshall High School, the Century softball team hit the JM pitching hard as they won 14-4.
Can't Find Something?
KTTC
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.