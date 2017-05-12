Twins hold off White Sox in 7-6 victory

After rain washed away the second game of this two-game set, the Minnesota Twins were able to hold off the Chicago White Sox in a 7-6 victory Thursday night.

The win was the Twins 17th of the season, against 14 losses. Last year the Twins didn't get their 17th victory until June 7. The White Sox now trail the Twins in the standings with a 15-17 record.

The Twins got to Derek Holland (L, 3-3) from the start of this game, as Joe Mauer drove a single to center to drive in the first run, then Eduardo Escobar hit his fourth home run of the year, a three-run shot to left center to give the Twins a 4-0 lead.

The Twins had both Brian Dozier and Miguel Sano back in the lineup for the game, and both made an impact in the second inning, as both took Holland deep to power the Twins to a 6-0 lead.

Phil Hughes' first time through the order was nearly perfect, only allowing a walk to Todd Frazier in the second, but in the fourth inning the White Sox offense made their move.

Hughes walked Tyler Saladino to lead off the inning then a batter later Avisail Garcia drove a double to left to send Saladino to third with one out.

Following Garcia, Frazier came up and drove in Saladino when Twins center fielder Byron Buxton dropped a ball in center field that allowed Frazier to reach base and Garcia to advance to third.

Matt Davidson then grounded into a force-out that allowed Garcia to score making it 6-2.

In the top of the fifth, the Twins got one back when Miguel Sano scored on an Eduardo Escobar RBI double, but the White Sox were able to score 3 in the bottom half of the inning to knock Hughes out of the game.

Melky Cabrera did the damage for the White Sox and he drove a three-run home run to right field to make it a 7-5 game. Hughes did stay in the game however retiring the next two batters but after a two-out single by Avisail Garcia, Twins manager Paul Molitor gave him the hook and brought in Tyler Duffey who forced Todd Frazier to fly out to center for the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the White Sox brought their deficit to one when Matt Davidson hit a lead-off home run on a ball nearly at his shoulders to make it 7-6.

The Twins were able control the White Sox the rest of the way. Mark Rogers, Ryan Pressly, and Matt Belisle shut down the White Sox until giving the ball over the Brandon Kintzler who got the five-out save, his eighth of the year.

Ryan Pressly (W, 1-2) was given the win for his scoreless seventh.

The win brought the Twins into a tie for first place in the AL Central, with the Cleveland Indians going into their three-game set that starts Friday night at 6:10 with Ervin Santana (5-1) looking to bounce back from his last start, as he faces Josh Tomlin (2-3) at Progressive Field.

Player of the Series

Eduardo Escobar brings home the Player of the Series honors for the shortened two-game set versus the White Sox. In the two games, Escobar went 3-7 with a walk, two runs scored, as well as four RBI's in Thursday's game, that included a three-run home run.