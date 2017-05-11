Emergency crews called for three car crash in Rochester

Emergency crews are cleaning up a street in Rochester after a three car crash.

The accident happened at the intersection of 16th street and 1st Avenue Southeast around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

You can see from the pictures, just how bad the damage was.

Rochester Police tell us one car did not stop at a stop sign and hit the two other cars. Airbags did go off during the crash.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt.