Report shows steps Olmsted County should take to end domestic violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Olmsted County has been undergoing a voluntary evaluation to make its system better for 13 months.

NewsCenter's Niala Charles brought viewers a special report on the evaluation in November of 2016. Thursday afternoon, the results of that review were released.

It showed improvements can be made to the system from the time a victim of domestic violence calls 911 to the time a case closes. This includes the Women's Shelter which works with the different agencies to ensure that domestic abusers don't repeat their actions. Right now 57% do it again in Olmsted County.

"Even though you have good intentions, your policies can actually end up endangering victims," said Suzie Christenson the Executive Director of the Women's Shelter.

The report says among the most important solutions, is the need for evidence-based prosecutions so that abusers can be held accountable even when victims are too afraid to testify. The problem with that is if  a victim isn't able to testify, their prior testimony can't be admitted. "If we can't get in the statement we have no case," said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. Ostrem says 30% of the county's cases are those that deal with domestic violence.

That's why an attorney's relationship with the victim is vital. "We need to help the victim understand why we do what we do," said Ostrem.

Ostrem's policy requires his attorneys to contact a victim within two days of them calling 911, but that admittedly doesn't always happen. "I don't know that we've been real strict to make that contact, partly because it's hard for the victim too," said Ostrem.

The problem often happens when abusers are charged with a misdemeanor. "The danger and risk that men who batter and are arrested on misdemeanor levels are the same as men who are arrested on gross misdemeanor and felony levels," said Chuck Derry, the author of the report.

The only difference is that it takes repeat offenses to make it a felony level crime. When it doesn't reach that level, offenders are often given conditional sentences where they don't have to serve the full sentence if they go to programs. But Derry says no one is ensuring those who fail to attend these problems go back to jail.

Thursday, all the agencies involved in the coordinated community response were invited to learn about the results. Although tougher sentencing was a key solution suggested in this report, not one judge showed up to the meeting.

