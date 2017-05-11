Representative Tim Walz hosts town halls across Southeast Minnes - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Representative Tim Walz hosts town halls across Southeast Minnesota

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Representative Tim Walz was in Austin this evening to have an open discussion with people at a town hall.

Around a hundred people gathered to get a chance to get their own questions answered by the congressman

The one thing on most peoples minds was the recent firing of Former FBI director James Comey and what Walz's opinion was.

He responded saying that it's definitely not going to solve the Russia investigation any faster.

He said that nothing will get done with that dark cloud looming over Washington.

"We need to make sure that every single American citizen is reassured in as nonpartisan a manner as possible, that our election system is secure, what happened with the Russian interference who was involved in it and then clear it," Walz said. "I make the argument to President Trump, it's in his best interest that if there's nothing there, lets find that out and move on. I want to move on as much as anyone else."

The rest of the discussion floated around the health care bill passed by the house, to his support for medical and recreational marijuana and how he might think about it if he became Governor.

For the most part the discussion was very polite, it wasn't until someone asked about his stance on the importance of immigration reform that one person in the crowd challenged his stances.

Representative Walz was in also Utica today to discuss the 2018 farm bill. 

He, along with the Land Stewardship Project, tried to get a community discussion going to see what would benefit farmers the most.

Most of the discussion centered around incentives to ensure what they referred to as "responsible farming."

They want people to take care of the land they work on.

They also said they don't want corporate interests to overshadow those of smaller farmers.

The folks there saw Representative Walz as the right man for the job to make this happen and encourage these sorts of discussion. 

"Oh, I totally think it's critical to take the time and get to know your Representatives and to show up," Jim Riddle, a farmer, said. "Some town halls around the country there is a lot of anger, here there is a lot of optimism and good ideas being shared to take better care of the land; produce good, clean, healthy crops; and good food for people." 

They have been referring to it as "our farm bill" in order to get people to voice their opinion and make it a bill that represents their needs as farmers

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

    According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony level charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th. Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property. 

    More >>

  • One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

    One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night. The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car. The driver of the car ...

    More >>

  • Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

    Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.  RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW.  

    More >>

  • Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

    Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School. Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle.

    More >>

  • 170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>

    About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas. They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. And they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages. 

    More >>

  • Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

    Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

    A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct. 

    More >>

    A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota Department of Health reissues nicotine advisory, e-cigarette use among teens is double that of cigarettes

    Minnesota Department of Health reissues nicotine advisory, e-cigarette use among teens is double that of cigarettes

    On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...

    More >>

    On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reissued its nicotine health advisory to inform parents and health care providers of health dangers associated with nicotine for children, teens, and pregnant women. The 2016 Minnesota Student Survey found that e-cigarette use among 11th graders is now more than double the use of cigarettes, with 17 percent of students using them in the past 30 days (at the time of the survey). Though Rochester Smoke Shop only allows those ages 18 and...

    More >>

  • RCTC carpentry students complete another home

    RCTC carpentry students complete another home

    The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.

    More >>

    The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home. The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.