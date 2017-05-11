Rochester resident shares musical gifts, despite obstacles

A Rochester resident continues to share his various musical gifts, despite the obstacles life has thrown at him.

There are five traditionally recognized senses: touch, smell, taste, hearing, and sight.

Dave Walle, 67, is blind, and one of his other senses is waning.

"I think, all blind people, it's fair to say, have, in one way or another, have an appreciation for music," Walle told KTTC.

Walle has been playing the flute since fifth grade.

He started singing and playing the piano even before that.

By the way his music sounds, one would never know he has never seen a musical instrument in his life.

"They [The flutist sitting by me] would tap my foot when the conductor did a downbeat or a hold," Walle said.

Walle has studied, taught, and played music throughout his life.

"He just has it all in his head, and he's learned braille music, but he can hear it and play it. It's just amazing," said Walle's wife, Ellen. She is also legally blind.

Walle plays flute for a musical group called Exodus at his church.

Walle played piano and sang on the Eagles Cancer Telethon on KTTC in 2013.

He is not sure when he will get the chance to perform on the telethon again.

"It all depends on when. There is a very distinct possibility that I could be getting a second cochlear implant, because my other side is getting worse," Walle explained.

For most of his life, Walle has not only dealt with blindness but also hearing problems.

He has Otitis Media, a middle ear infection disease.

With frequent surgeries, his hearing has continued to worsen. It is a scare for any musician.

Walle received his first cochlear implant on his right side on March 7th, 2016.

He explained recipients have to essentially relearn sounds and how to communicate.

Walle said his doctor believes it is not as much of a matter of if, but when he will receive a second cochlear implant.

That will mean a break from his music for months or possibly a year as he recovers.

After that, he is interested in possibly turning to music therapy resources.

"I would use that as a help for me when it comes to getting readjusted to and getting back to hopefully an aspect of normalcy in music once again," Walle said.

Normalcy seems to be something Walle continues to achieve and surpass, despite life's obstacles.

It is something he credits to living and playing by faith.