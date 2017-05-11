After four generations, a Harmony family is forced to sell their dairy cattle

Paul Schriever, a fourth generation farmer, is herding his cattle to sell them at auction in Wisconsin this weekend

Nicki Schriever, a mother of 4, has helped her husband on the farm for more than a decade

A dairy farming family is selling all of their animals in order to make ends meet.

For more than 100 years, the Schriever family has operated Schriever Family Farms -- a dairy farm located near Harmony, Minnesota.

Paul Schriever is a fourth generation farmer who had hoped to keep the family business up and running. However, milk prices, environmental regulations, and unreliable help have forced him to sell all 200 of his cows and heifers.

"It's tough to know if you're gonna get a paycheck to go home with to support the family," said Schriever. The employee cost has gone up, and Schriever said it's getting tougher to afford them. He originally had three full-time workers but is now down to just one. But it's more than just being able to pay the farmhand.

"We haven’t had that reliable person that will really stick around for the long haul,” said Nicki Schriever, Paul's wife of twelve years. Paul and his father spent an extended amount of time working each shift, often working sunup to sundown. "You wake up in the morning, you don't know if they're going to be there, and it makes for a tough day, " said Paul.

Tougher environmental regulations have also burdened the Schriever's, and Paul doesn't think the Minnesota Legislature is doing anything to address those issues. "It kinda seems like the dairy industry's always on the back burner." He added that a lot of state senators and representatives are from the metro area and don't know what life is like in rural parts of the state.

Finally, and most importantly, the price of milk. According to Nicki, the last time the price of milk took a dip was back in 2009. She said it had gotten better in recent years, but less than a year ago it took another dip.

Because of this, the family said their final goodbyes to their cattle on Thursday. “It’s very sad for all of us. We’ve struggled for quite a while. In essence there’s a sigh of relief that we won’t have a lot of the stress anymore, but to see the girls gone is gonna be pretty tough," said Nicki.

The decision to sell their cattle didn't come easy for the family. They've meditated on what to do for almost a year.

"Not gonna lie, I've shed a few tears already today, but seeing them go tomorrow is going to put the topping on it." The cattle will be driven in multiple trucks to Wisconsin where they'll be auctioned at a sales barn on Friday and Saturday.

Even though their parting is bittersweet, the family tries to look at the positive. "My husband won't be working as much anymore, he was missing a lot of the kids stuff." Nicki hopes her husband will find something else he loves to do.

The family plans to keep the dairy farm. Paul said he's received several inquiries about people wanting to rent the space for their animals, but he hasn't made any decisions at this time.