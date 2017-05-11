Tragic accident claims life of Elba-area farmer out checking fence lines

A tragic accident in the farm country between Elba and Plainview late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man's life.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Everett Hill, 75, was using a "Gator" utility vehicle to check fence lines on his farm along County Road 26 when it happened.

"When his wife went outside to do chores after 5 p.m. and couldn't find him, she went out looking for him," said Sheriff Ganrude. "He had been checking the fence line when it went backward down an embankment in a washout area, it flipped on top of him."

The sheriff said Hill's wife found him trapped under the heavy vehicle and called for help about 5:35 p.m. Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller responded along with other deputies, paramedics and first responders from Plainview and Elba. But though they were able to get the vehicle off of him and attempting CPR, HIll was pronounced dead at the scene.