Nearly 250 area high schoolers learn life-saving skills, try out some surgical techniques at Mayo Clinic workshop

How to perform CPR, how to use a defibrillator and how to sew up a wound. Mayo clinic is teaching area high schoolers about these tasks, at a medical seminar, called Saving Lives with Gus.
Gus is Mayo Clinic's cadaver, lying down with an open wound, while a Mayo volunteer and student working to stop the bleeding.
Organizers hope to spark students' interest in the medical field.
"A lot of these kids already have an interest. Some of these teachers that have brought them here have singled them out, or it's a biology class or a health related class," said Mayo Clinic General Surgeon Dr. David Farley. "But often times we'll ask 'does anybody wanna be a surgeon? anybody wanna be a nurse?' and lots of hands go up."
Different stations are set up for students to explore. They can perform ultrasounds on each other and learn how to stitch blood vessels. Educators hope to teach students life-saving skills, and not just for Gus.
"Our basic thing that we wanna teach them is how to save a life. How do you do CPR, how do you use an AED, where are your AED's in your high school, are there batteries?" Said Education Specialist Becca Gas.
Dr. Farley says roughly 25% of defibrillators sitting in schools or malls probably have dead batteries, and they need to be checked every six months to make sure they work. And thanks to Mayo Clinic's seminar, about 250 people know how to do that.
