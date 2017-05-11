RCTC carpentry students complete another home

The carpentry students at Rochester Community and Technical College have completed their latest home.

The nearly 1,855 square-foot rambler is located at 1936 Kerry Dr. NE in the Shannon Oaks subdivision. RCTC students held an open house from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to showcase their work.

They began building the home last fall -- and did the framing, the drywall, most of the siding, the shingling and more, said carpentry student Nick Hawkins.

The two-bedroom home was just completed on Monday, and features cherry hardwood floors and cabinets, a dual-sided fireplace open to the outside, and an unfinished basement.

"Being that we are students, we want to do the best we can because this is the first time going through, and if we can get it right and good the first time, then we're going to be doing that for the rest of our lives. We're going to be doing it at that great quality," Hawkins said.

The rambler is listed at $465,900. Professional electricians, plumbers and painters helped with the home as well.