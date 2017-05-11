Three arrested on drug, gun charges in Northwest Rochester

Rochester police put three people behind bars on drug and gun charges after pulling a car over in Northwest Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

RPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit received information on a wanted subject on the 4600 block of 15th Ave. NW around 3 p.m.

When the unit arrived, officers spotted a vehicle they believed to contain the suspect.

Police found two men and a woman in the car.

All were taken into custody after officers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

They found drugs on 37-year-old Kenneth Staffon, of Rochester.

Jacy Mlenar, 25, is facing 5th degree controlled substance charges, as well as a gross misdemeanor possession of a gun without a permit charge.

Officers found brass knuckles and marijuana on her.

26-year-old Jacob Davidson was also arrested.

He was wanted on the warrant.