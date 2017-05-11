UPDATE: Byron High School students facing felony charges for vandalism

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 10 Byron High School students are facing felony charges for the vandalism that took place on April 28th.

Graffiti and eggs were used to vandalize school property.

The school building, as well as the electronic sign and bear statue out front, were covered with red, green, white and black graffiti. The school's front windows and electronic sign were also hit with eggs.

Captain Scott Behrns says 12 students have been interviewed in connection to the damage.

10 of those 12 students have been identified as viable suspects.

Seven students have admitted to some level of involvement.

Deputies have recovered evidence at Byron High School that corroborates the confessions.

Behrns says they will be referring charges for 10 students, who range in ages 15 to 18.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will be referring charges for aiding/abetting in a felony and felony criminal damage to property to the County Attorney.

Behrns says although the case is a serious matter, it isn't a high priority since no one was injured.

The vandalism remains under investigation.