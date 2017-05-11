Throwback Thursday: a Washington Elm finds a home in Rochester

There are plenty of amazing trees in parks and along roads in Rochester, but few have ties back to our nation's first president.

This Throwback Thursday looks back at the planting of a 'Washington Elm' in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County.

Shown here are members of Rochester's chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution planting a very special tree in Soldiers' Field Park on May 11, 1932.

It is a "grandchild tree," a tree descended from the original elm George Washington stood under when he took command of the Continental Army on July 3, 1775.

It was divided into 1000 pieces and sent throughout the country, including Mount Vernon.

The Rochester DAR chapter dates back to 1902.

