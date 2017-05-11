Twins-White Sox game postponed by rain - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Twins-White Sox game postponed by rain

Posted:
Minnesota Twins Minnesota Twins

CHICAGO (AP) - The Minnesota Twins' Wednesday game at the Chicago White Sox was postponed.

There was light rain for much of the afternoon in the Chicago area and more precipitation in the forecast for Wednesday night.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 21.

The Twins won the series opener 7-2 on Tuesday night. The teams y play again on Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.