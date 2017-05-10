One person injured in Highway 14 crash west of Rochester

One person is injured after a car collides with a garbage truck west of Rochester on Tuesday night.

The crash took place shortly before 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 14 West and 270th Avenue between Kasson and Byron.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a dump truck was west bound on Highway 14 when it was hit on its side by a car going south bound on 270th Avenue.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the airbags were deployed in the car.

The driver of the car was transported to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys with minor injuries.