An Austin-based artist tries to save money for a handicap-accessible van, and Pizza Ranch steps up to help

By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

Jon Kittleson has a rare muscular and neurological disorder, but despite challenges he keeps on painting.

Kittleson, who is both and artist and a Spam Ambassador, creates different works of art, like landscapes, animals and portraits.
He fell in love with art in high school.

"It had a lot to do with my injury, and I just needed an artistic outreach, and so I just started doing it in high school. And I just wanted to stick with it," Kittleson said.

He had a wrestling accident in middle school that left him partially paralyzed. After moving from his home state Virginia to the Midwest, Jon received a Rapid Onset Dystonia Parkinsonism diagnosis.

But Pizza Ranch is lending a helping hand: any tips they make will go to helping Kittleson pay for a handicap van.

"Oh it's really, really honoring that they support this, my desire to raise money for a handicap van."

Kittleson says he believes his art 'represents the power to overcome any challenge, mental or physical.'
 

