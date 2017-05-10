RCTC welcomes donation of television news desk

Thanks to KTTC's parent company, Quincy Media, RCTC now has a state-of-the-art news studio to call their own. Rochester Community and Technical College staff and students are excited to use the new set. Prior to the donation, students were using a news desk that KTTC donated to RCTC 15 years ago.

The news set came from Quincy's former station in Elkhart, Indiana. RCTC staff say the new addition will help them attract more students and better prepare them for working in the television industry. Greg Mosier, the RCTC Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs say, "We're looking at broadcast technician training, engineering techs, stage managers, and journalists so it really provides a real life working environment for our future students."

The new set from Quincy Media will be a huge upgrade. It's worth 140,000 dollars. The set was unloaded Wednesday.

Quincy Media provided the set for free. Students with the Riverland Community College Truck Driving Program drove it up to Rochester from Elkhart. Adenuga Atewologun, the president of Riverland Community College, says "So three students from Riverland and our instructor were able to take the students and the truck trailer all the way down through Chicago to Indiana. It's a good learning experience for them."

The set is a great addition to RCTC's High Definition television studio. The studio is already equipped with the necessary audio equipment to use it. The school hopes to have the studio up and running by the end of the school year.

The new set could have gone anywhere in the country, but KTTC'S General Manager, Jerry Watson, made sure it came to Rochester to help grow RCTC'S Mass Communications Program.







