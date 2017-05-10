170 sheet metal workers on strike in Rochester, surrounding areas

About 170 sheet metal workers are on strike in Rochester and surrounding areas.

They are part of a union called International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, and they are on strike against area contractors over work conditions and wages.

On Wednesday morning, a dozen workers picketed outside HiMEC Mechanical on 7th Street Northwest. Workers are also picketing at five other businesses in Rochester, Austin and Zumbrota.

The group is in its second week of striking as negotiations continue.