Austin's Jessica Cabeen named Minnesota's National Distinguished Principal

Big honors for an Austin educator. Jessica Cabeen, the principal at Woodson Kindergarten Center, has been named the 2017 Minnesota National Distinguished Principal of the year.

The honor is given by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association and the National Association of Elementary School Principals. One recipient is chosen from each state.

Cabeen is praised for her leadership skills, integrating technology into the school and implementing a district wellness initiative.

Cabeen says, “My mantra this year has been, ‘If serving is beneath you, leading is beyond you.’”