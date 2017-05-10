Two Rochester teens charged with Terroristic Threats after social media post

Two teens are facing felony terroristic threats charges after a scare at Century High School.

Police got word of a threatening social media post going around just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the post showed a Century High School student with what appeared to be a rifle. The photo was captioned "Don't go to school tomorrow."

Police contacted the liaison officer at Century and the student was interviewed. His parents were also contacted.

The teen admitted to holding a BB gun air rifle in the photo he posted to Snapchat. He also wore a BB gun pistol in his holster. But he says that a 15-year-old female friend added the caption "don't go to school tomorrow."

Both teens have been removed from school and are facing a terroristic threats charge.