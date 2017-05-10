Soldiers Field Golf Course is a classic course located in the middle of downtown Rochester. Built in 1927 along the Zumbro River, this beautiful course features tree lined fairways, well bunkered greens, and challenging shots over the river. Measuring less than 6,000 yards, the golf course has proven time and time again that strategy and ball placement, and not just length, are requirements to scoring well on this challenging golf course.

Soldiers Field GC has hosted numerous State qualifying tournaments, junior championships, and the annual Rochester All-City Golf championship over the years. With some of the best designed greens in southern Minnesota and great course conditions, Soldiers Field GC is consistently ranked among the finest courses in the Rochester area.

The golf course is open to the public as well as host to tournaments and leagues throughout the golf season.

244 Soldiers Field SW

Rochester, MN 55902

507-281-6176

PGA Golf Professional: David Richardson

Golf Course Superintendent: Mike Senjem