Eastwood Golf Course

Eastwood Golf Club offers 18 holes of golf that wind through pine, maple and oak trees, with challenging elevation changes that add to the natural beauty of the course. Marshes and ponds are located in key areas of the course. This setting in Southeast Rochester is a habitat for all kinds of woodland creatures, like deer, turkeys, hawks and many smaller animals and birds.

All the amenities are available at Eastwood: fully equipped Pro Shop, driving range, golf cart rentals, club rentals, Eastwood Bar and Grill, and golf lessons. Eastwood offers four sets of tees on all 18 holes, so the course is playable for golfers of all abilities.

Golfers looking for regular groups can find several Men’s and Women’s Clubs that call Eastwood home, and dozens of organizations hold special events and fundraisers at Eastwood every season.

Most information about the course, its staff and its services are listed in this site. If you have questions not addressed here, please call the course (507) 281-6173.

    KTTC offers an amazing value on spring and summer fun. $99 gets you the KTTC Golf Tour Card. With this limited-edition card, you'll be able to play one 18-hole round at each of 12 participating southern Minnesota courses.

Eastwood Golf Course

 Call us:

507-281-6173

 
