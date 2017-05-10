Gopher softball enters postseason #2 in the U.S.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers softball team will enter their post-season as the #2 ranked team in the country.

Tuesday the newest poll came out and Minnesota moved up from #4 to #2 behind top-ranked Florida.

The Gophers closed out the regular season this past weekend with their 22nd consecutive victory winning the Big Ten regular season title for the first time since 1991.

Minnesota finished the regular season with a gaudy 51-3 overall mark, 22-1 in conference play outscoring opponents this season 405-80.

Next up for the Golden Gophers is the Big Ten Tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Two former area stars play for Minnesota, Dani Wagner of Hayfield and Rochester's Sam Macken.