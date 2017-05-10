Twins take first game in Chicago 7-2

In a game without two top offensive contributors, the Minnesota Twins scored three in the fourth and four in the sixth to catapult them over the Chicago White Sox for a 7-2 win.

The Twins were without second baseman Brian Dozier who continues to recover form an ankle injury, and they were also without Miguel Sano who served a one-game suspension Tuesday after it was upheld by Major League Baseball for his aggressive actions during the Detroit Tigers game on April 22.

Hector Santiago (W, 4-1) was on the mound for the Twins, and had a quality start going 6.2 innings allowing only two runs on three hits while striking out six. However he did walk five, as he is averaging more than two per start this season.

The White Sox got their two runs off of Santiago in the bottom of the third.

In a scoreless tie, Tyler Saladino lined a single to left to score Omar Narvaez, and then Jose Abreau singled to drive in Tyler Saladino to make it a 2-0 game.

Santiago then struck out Avisail Garcia to end the threat.

In the top of the fourth the Twins got two back and added a third to take the lead thanks to some speed and power.

Jorge Polanco led off the inning with a single to center, then during Max Kepler's at-bat, he stole second putting a runner in scoring position. Then, on the 2-2 pitch, Kepler singled to left to drive in Polanco to make it a 2-1 game. Following the single, Kennys Vargas game up and on a 1-1 pitch drilled a home run to right field to drive in Kepler and give the Twins a 3-2 lead.

In the sixth, the Twins used a batch of RBI singles to make it a 7-2 game Ehire Adrianza driving two with a single to right, Byron Buxton single to left center to drive in Adrianza making it 6-2, and driving Dan Jennings from the ballgame. Then Joe Mauer, hitting in the lead-off spot with Dozier out, hit an opposite field single off of Chris Beck to left to drive in Byron Buxton making it a 7-2 game.

The Twins then got 2.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen to complete a 7-2 win.

Mike Pelfrey (L, 0-3) was dealt the loss, going 4.2 innings giving up five hits, three runs while walking one and striking out two.

Wednesday the Twins send Phil Hughes (4-1) to mound to face off against left hander Derek Holland (3-2) at 7:10 on the South Side of Chicago.