Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Organization, Rochester Parks and Rec discussing design options for new Memorial

In 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Incorporation organization approached Rochester Parks and Recreation staff with a proposal for a walkway to connect the Memorial (with pavers honoring veterans on that walkway) to a storage building. However, Parks and Rec didn't approve the project due to concerns of the design. Since the original proposal in 2011, the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial group has readdressed the idea, to no avail. Per a written agreement between Parks an...More >>
The art of music and the art of design are coming together at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing. Wooden and stringed instruments are being crafted by the students in the Lutherie program.More >>
Are you an advocate of solar energy but for whatever reason can't have solar panels installed on your roof or near your house? Well, the Austin Utilities may have a solution. The program is called Solar Choice, and they're kicking off their new program with free community education classes to explain what this program is all about. The Solar Choice Community program is an alternative to rooftop solar; it gives customers an opportunity to join the solar movement without inst...More >>
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
An overnight move by GOP leaders in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday shows they're far from compromising with Governor Mark Dayton. For the past week Governor Dayton and caucus leaders have been working to compromise on how to spend Minnesota's $1.65 billion surplus.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
Winona police said Sunday evening that a missing man had been found safe, and called off the alert for information about Timothy Semling.More >>
Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
Though the weather is warming up, there's nothing better than a cozy quilt on a cold winter night in Minnesota. Quilting is a hobby that's stood the test of time, and one group of women in Austin is carrying on this timeless tradition. For an outsider looking in, quilting might seem like just a hobby; You stitch together pieces of fabric and layers of padding to create a beautiful blanket or wall decoration. But, what I learned from the women of The Keepsake Quilt Guild, a quilting...More >>
Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested two men in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
A Rochester resident found a World War II era grenade in their front yard Friday morning. According to the Rochester Police Department, a resident on the 800 block of 8th street southwest found the grenade while gardening around 7:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
An Austin teenager was arrested Saturday night after a crash on 11th Street Northeast and later tested with a blood alcohol content of .26. Elijah George, 18, was driving on the 300 block of 11th Street NE in Austin about 9:14 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Saturn struck a parked car.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
