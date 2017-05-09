Music and design in lockstep at student guitar show in Red Wing

The art of music and the art of design are coming together at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing. Wooden and stringed instruments are being crafted by the students in the Lutherie program.

For the first year, it's all about the basics, but there's still room for customization.

"It's based off a Gibson, from I think the 1940s. It's an OM. We started it in January and I just finished it today. They give you the opportunity to build three different body styles and do three different bracings for what sound you want," said first year student Julia Phillips.

Things get a little more complex the second year, but the students have the freedom to get creative.

"They give us a little bit of instruction on how to put the archtops together, how to carve the tops, how to get everything, certain steps that weren't really addressed for us in first year. The idea of second year is you know the basics now, come back and use our shop, build what you want to build," said second year student Will Ehster.

Learning skills they didn't have before.

"Most of the students who come here have some sort of background in music of some sort and this just expands on that. Most didn't come here with the skills to do any sort of woodworking and when they leave here, they do," said string instrument instructor Steve Rossow.

Their hard work culminates in the student guitar show, where professional musicians bring out the best in the instruments.

"This one turned out exactly how I wanted it to sound. It sounds just like that one, but just a little bit more mellow. It's still got that archtop punch to it and you can really push it, she gets louder. She's got a little bit of twang to it, but it can get real mellow too. It meant a lot to see both these guitars played right next to each other by two professional players who are just phenomenal players," said Ehster.

An experience they won't soon forget.

Completing the Lutherie program at MSC Southeast can lead to a career in building or repairing guitars. If Tuesday's show is any indication, it's safe to say that many of the students are well on their way to a lifelong passion.