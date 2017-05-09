Austin Utilities announces new solar energy program

Are you an advocate of solar energy but for whatever reason can't have solar panels installed on your roof or near your house?

Well, the Austin Utilities may have a solution. The program is called Solar Choice, and they're kicking off their new program with free community education classes to explain what this program is all about.

The Solar Choice Community program is an alternative to rooftop solar; it gives customers an opportunity to join the solar movement without installing solar panels on their property.

Some people either cannot afford it, or their home is in a location where they do not get a lot of sun. So instead, customers can subscribe to a large community solar garden with thousands of panels.

"This is an opportunity for those customers to go ahead and purchase their own investment in renewable energy through the solar program," said Austin Utilities General Manager Mark Nibaur.

Community Solar requires a lower upfront cost, there's no installation hassle and there's no burden of ongoing maintenance to panels.

According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, only 25% of residential and commercial rooftops are suitable for solar nationwide. So rooftop solar is not an option for some customers.

Customers can buy subscriptions for the energy produced by one or more panels in the solar garden. They can subscribe for a 6 year plan for $340 per panel, or they go for a 12 year plan for $660 a panel.

The next two community solar workshops will on on June 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on June 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.