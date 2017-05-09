Austin Utilities announces new solar energy program

Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
Rochester Police have arrested two men in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
An Austin teenager was arrested Saturday night after a crash on 11th Street Northeast and later tested with a blood alcohol content of .26. Elijah George, 18, was driving on the 300 block of 11th Street NE in Austin about 9:14 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Saturn struck a parked car.More >>
A Rochester resident found a World War II era grenade in their front yard Friday morning. According to the Rochester Police Department, a resident on the 800 block of 8th street southwest found the grenade while gardening around 7:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
