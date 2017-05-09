Future uncertain following GOP's latest move in MN budget debate - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Future uncertain following GOP's latest move in MN budget debate

An overnight move by GOP leaders in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday shows they're far from compromising with Governor Mark Dayton.

For the past week Governor Dayton and caucus leaders have been working to compromise on how to spend Minnesota's $1.65 billion surplus.

But early Tuesday morning Republican leaders decided to submit their own budget bills to the Governor instead of compromising on existing budget proposals.

In a news conference Tuesday, Governor Dayton said the move caught him by surprise.

The two sides had been previously meeting privately hoping to reach a compromise on how to fund the next two year budget.

They were reviewing four budget bills.

However, the Republicans' latest move is putting Governor Dayton on edge, because the legislative session ends May 22nd.

"If they're going to take this other approach then it seems to me they're taking a much more confrontational approach which is not conducive to a resolution," said Dayton.

Governor Dayton has outlined a roughly $46 billion budget, while Republicans have proposed a $45 billion budget that includes more than $1 billion in tax cuts. 

There is still a negotiation meeting set for 1:15 Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear whether any Republican lawmakers will show up.

Dayton says he's still willing to negotiate, but Republicans may choose to forgo that meeting and send their budget bills to the house floor instead.
 

  • Minnesota bishop sued for coercion in clergy abuse lawsuit

    Minnesota bishop sued for coercion in clergy abuse lawsuit

    A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner  coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona. 

    A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner  coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona. 

  UPDATE - a gas leak near the Government Center has been clamped off and traffic is flowing again

    A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue.  Traffic has resumed. 

    A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue.  Traffic has resumed.

