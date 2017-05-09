Future uncertain following GOP's latest move in MN budget debate

An overnight move by GOP leaders in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday shows they're far from compromising with Governor Mark Dayton.

For the past week Governor Dayton and caucus leaders have been working to compromise on how to spend Minnesota's $1.65 billion surplus.

But early Tuesday morning Republican leaders decided to submit their own budget bills to the Governor instead of compromising on existing budget proposals.

In a news conference Tuesday, Governor Dayton said the move caught him by surprise.

The two sides had been previously meeting privately hoping to reach a compromise on how to fund the next two year budget.

They were reviewing four budget bills.

However, the Republicans' latest move is putting Governor Dayton on edge, because the legislative session ends May 22nd.

"If they're going to take this other approach then it seems to me they're taking a much more confrontational approach which is not conducive to a resolution," said Dayton.

Governor Dayton has outlined a roughly $46 billion budget, while Republicans have proposed a $45 billion budget that includes more than $1 billion in tax cuts.

There is still a negotiation meeting set for 1:15 Tuesday afternoon, but it's unclear whether any Republican lawmakers will show up.

Dayton says he's still willing to negotiate, but Republicans may choose to forgo that meeting and send their budget bills to the house floor instead.

