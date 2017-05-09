UPDATE - a gas leak near the Government Center has been clamped - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE - a gas leak near the Government Center has been clamped off and traffic is flowing again

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

UPDATE -

The gas leak was clamped off at 10:10 a.m.

The Subway restaurant, Government Center and Mayo Fullerton Recycling Center are open for business but do not have gas service (as of 11 a.m.).

Minnesota Energy is expected to remain on the scene much of the day repairing the gas line.

ORIGINAL STORY -

A gas main under 4th St SE has been struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. 

According to Rochester fire, 3rd Ave SE is closed from 6th St to the North, 3rd Ave SE is closed south from 2nd St, and 4th St SE is closed from Broadway Avenue. 

The hazard area is limited to the immediate are of the intersection of 4th St and 3rd Ave SE. 

The Subway restaurant at that intersection has been evacuated, but not the Government Center across the street. 

RFD estimates the closures to end by 10:30 a.m., but that could be extended due to the location of the gas line. 

