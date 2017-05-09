UPDATE - a gas leak near the Government Center has been clamped off and traffic is flowing again

A man who says he was abused by a priest 46 years ago is suing the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston. The man says Bishop Michael Hoeppner coerced him into saying the abuse never happened. Hoeppner served for years in the Diocese of Winona.More >>
An overnight move by GOP leaders in the Minnesota Legislature Tuesday shows they're far from compromising with Governor Mark Dayton. For the past week Governor Dayton and caucus leaders have been working to compromise on how to spend Minnesota's $1.65 billion surplus.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
Winona police said Sunday evening that a missing man had been found safe, and called off the alert for information about Timothy Semling.More >>
Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
Though the weather is warming up, there's nothing better than a cozy quilt on a cold winter night in Minnesota. Quilting is a hobby that's stood the test of time, and one group of women in Austin is carrying on this timeless tradition. For an outsider looking in, quilting might seem like just a hobby; You stitch together pieces of fabric and layers of padding to create a beautiful blanket or wall decoration. But, what I learned from the women of The Keepsake Quilt Guild, a quilting...More >>
"There's always two things to consider with a stained glass. One is the design and the other is all the technical things," said local artist Stephanie Podulke. There's a new piece of art adorning the hallways of Olmsted Medical Center. Created out of stained glass by Podulke, the design is all about eye, organ, and tissue donation. "I think what I want to do is show people hanging hearts on a tree for donating and then people collecting them for receiving," said ...More >>
China has placed a ban on US beef imports since 2003 after a case of mad cow disease in Washington. Fourteen years later, Xi Jinping, China's president, wants to lift that ban. One Minnesota farmer who could benefit from China lifting the trade ban is Tony Rossman. He owns a 400-acre farm filled with 300 herds of cattle in Oronoco with his wife and three children. "We have beef cattle, we have Semmental and Angus cattle."More >>
Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class. Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class.More >>
A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
An Austin teenager was arrested Saturday night after a crash on 11th Street Northeast and later tested with a blood alcohol content of .26. Elijah George, 18, was driving on the 300 block of 11th Street NE in Austin about 9:14 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Saturn struck a parked car.More >>
A Rochester resident found a World War II era grenade in their front yard Friday morning. According to the Rochester Police Department, a resident on the 800 block of 8th street southwest found the grenade while gardening around 7:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Winona police said Sunday evening that a missing man had been found safe, and called off the alert for information about Timothy Semling.More >>
A gas main under 4th St SE was struck by construction crews in downtown Rochester, forcing authorities to close down several roads as crews work to address the issue. Traffic has resumed.More >>
We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.More >>
