Samaritan's Purse says Mayo Clinic surgery is life-changing for teenager from Liberia

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

We have some good news to report on the journey of a teenage boy from Liberia we've been following since early January. 

With the help of Samaritan's Purse, Sampson (who lost his only parent to Ebola two years ago) traveled all the way to Rochester from Liberia for treatment at Mayo Clinic. Sampson suffered from a deformity that completely covered one of his eyes and part of another.

Many of you sent cards of encouragement to Sampson. This week, Samaritan's Purse is sending thank you cards to everyone who wrote Sampson. In those letters, Samaritan's Purse says Sampson's surgeons were able to remove the tumor on his right eye and the vision in that eye has been saved. Tumors were also successfully removed from his left eye and left side of his face.

As Sampson continues to heal, he is enjoying his many new life experiences in Rochester like celebrating his birthday, bowling, and eating hamburgers and french fries.

Sampson is expected to make the journey back to Liberia in the coming weeks.
 

