Athlete of the Week - Shahan Ameen

Last week at the Dick Norman Invite, the Rochester John Marshall track team blasted off, winning the 4x100 meter relay in a record-setting performance.

Leading the charge for JM was senior sprinter Shahan Ameen, KTTC NewsCenter Sports' Athlete of the Week.

"The season's been going really well, so far. We've accomplished a lot as a 4x1 team and as an individual for myself. We took second at the Hamilton Elite meet, realistically speaking that means we're second in the state right now" said Ameen.

The Rockets' time of 42.71 broke a 17-year-old meet record and also set a school record.

Not even the coaches knew the team could be this good.

"Relay we knew was going to be good but not as good... last Friday we hit a 42.71 which is tops in the state right now!" said coach Johnnie Bryant.

Ameen also won the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes at the Dick Norman Invite. Propelling him to success in his races is his pre-race ritual, which includes a spiritual element.

"I always do two A-skip's before I get in the blocks," said Ameen. "And then before I get in the blocks, I always pray. When I pray, it helps me feel more comfortable, and takes away a lot of nerves and stress that I get."

Focused on the task at hand, John Marshall's track team oozes confidence as it chases its state title aspirations.

"I believe we're the team to beat," said Bryant. "We come with that pride."