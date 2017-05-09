Twins receive RHP Kevin Chapman, cash from Atlanta for Danny Santana

The Minnesota Twins made a trade Monday to add another arm to their bullpen.

In a deal with the Atlanta Braves, the Twins dealt left fielder Danny Santana to Atlanta for cash and reliever Kevin Chapman.

The Twins designated Santana for an assignment on Friday after hitting only .200 in 13 games this year.

This marks the end of Santana's tenure as a Twin. After a fantastic rookie year hitting .319 with 27 doubles and 20 stolen bases, in the next three seasons he never hit better than .240.

Chapman has a career 4.09 ERA in parts of four years with the Houston Astros. He was playing for the Braves' Triple-A team this season.

At Triple-A Gwinnett, Chapman has a 7.71 ERA in nine games, striking out 10 in 11 innings while walking three. He has given up 10 earned runs so far this season.