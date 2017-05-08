Dover-Eyota High School staff members honored for saving student's life

Nicole Pochron and Katie Johnson were recognized Monday night. John Pittenger could not attend the meeting.

Three staff members at Dover-Eyota High School were honored Monday night for saving the life of a student after her heart stopped during class.

Sophomore Hailee Welsh plays softball for the school. But on March 27, the 16-year-old lost consciousness while watching a video in Spanish class. Three staff members then sprang into action.

"Hailee was on the ground already. And when I went to her, I absolutely got no response. I could not find a pulse in her carotid," said school nurse Nicole Pochron. "She was very blue. Her face was blue probably from her ear down to her chin. Fingertips were very blue."

Pochron and school social worker Katie Johnson performed CPR on Welsh, while social studies teacher John Pittenger ran to get the automated external defibrillator.

"After the shock, probably about a good minute, then she started to wake up a little bit," Pochron recalled. "She didn't know where she was at the time."

Eyota EMS then took Welsh to the hospital.

"I was shocked. I was shocked that it happened to me and it wasn't to anyone else," Welsh said of her emotions upon learning the news. "And I was kind of disappointed... that I wouldn't be able to play softball and sports for a while."

But she's alive, thanks to Pochron, Johnson and Pittenger. During the school board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Michael Carolan presented them with awards.

As for Hailee, she's expected to return to action soon, thanks to the actions of her heroes.

"I just want to say 'thank you' to everyone," Welsh said. "You know, you kept me alive and I'm glad that I'm still alive, and I'm glad that they knew what to do in the heat of the moment. So thank you so much."

Doctors are still trying to determine what caused Welsh's heart to stop. In the meantime, she said she anticipates being cleared for practice on Wednesday.

