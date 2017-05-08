Beef farmers welcome news that China might open its doors again - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

China has placed a ban on US beef imports since 2003 after a case of mad cow disease in Washington.

Fourteen years later, Xi Jinping, China's president, wants to lift that ban.

Jinping met with former President Barack Obama in September 2016 when he promised to lift the ban on some shipments of US beef.

President Donald Trump also met with Jinping in April at his Mar-a-Lago home to discuss trade. Trade relations with China were a cornerstone of Trump's presidential campaign.

If the United States had access to China, that would mean access to billions of additional customers. China is, after all, the world's second largest beef consumer. 

Chinese beef imports grew from 2011 to 2012 as China's middle class grew. Most of that business was captured by Australia, Uruguay, and New Zealand. China's imports reached a record $2.3 billion in 2015, according to the USDA.

Additionally, per capita beef consumption increased 33% between 2012 and 2016, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That increase coincided with a 38% increase in disposable income for urban Chinese households.

While it's important that the ban be lifted, no product can be shipped until China and the United States come to an agreement on specific export requirements.

One Minnesota farmer who could benefit from China lifting the trade ban is Tony Rossman. He owns a 400-acre farm filled with 300 herds of cattle in Oronoco with his wife and three children. 

"We have beef cattle, we have Simmental and Angus cattle."

Rossman, a third-generation farmer, grew up on the farm's 400 acres and knows a thing or two about opportunity. "All segments of the beef industry would stand to really have an advantage if these markets opened up," he said to KTTC's Shannon Rousseau.

He has a cow-calf herd, finishes cattle, and markets his breeding stock to cow-calf producers throughout the United States. Rossman's finished cattle get processed in Kansas, where a lot of the carcasses are prepared and exported into export markets. His cattle is currently exported exclusively to the Pacific Rim market. Despite only exporting to the Pacific Rim, Rossman understands the potential from Chinese consumers.

Rossman's wife, Michelle, also sees the potential of trading with China. "It would be a tremendous opportunity to have access to one-fifth of the world's population," she said. She added that once consumers have the opportunity to get their product, they seem to have a lot of interest in their high-quality products. 

"They've got a population over there that's hungry for protein," said Carl Sackreiter, a part-time farmer. Sackreiter is a fourth-generation beef farmer in St. Charles.

Unlike Rossman, Sackreiter's cattle is only sold domestically. He sells out to a local sale barn where they set up contracts with packing plants in the upper Midwest. But he admitted that the US-China market would affect him because his seller could set up a contract with a Chinese buyer.

"At the end of the day our real focus is producing a high-quality and the safest product we can. And when we get that done it's a win-win for everybody."

It's not clear how long the process will take for the US and China to reach an agreement.

