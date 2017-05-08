New stained glass art at Olmsted Medical Center to promote donat - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New stained glass art at Olmsted Medical Center to promote donation

By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

"There's always two things to consider with a stained glass. One is the design and the other is all the technical things," said local artist Stephanie Podulke.

There's a new piece of art adorning the hallways of Olmsted Medical Center. Created out of stained glass by Podulke, the design is all about eye, organ, and tissue donation.

"I think what I want to do is show people hanging hearts on a tree for donating and then people collecting them for receiving," said Podulke.

OMC's Donate Life team found the perfect person in Podulke to collaborate with.

"We have seen some of her work in the past and we knew she would be a good match and she has a passion for encouraging donation throughout the community as well, so, thanks to our regional foundation, we were able to put this collaboration together," said OMC Social Services supervisor Tricia Schilling.

With the help of her husband and son, Podulke crafted this piece over six weeks.

The hope is that the stained glass can inspire patients to consider the gift of donation.

"We hope that this will promote a feeling of uplifting and honor and really get them to reflect on the importance of donation. Just one donor can save or enhance the life of up to sixty people," said Schilling.

More than 115 thousand Americans are in need of an eye, organ, or tissue transplant. Becoming a donor can help the process to decrease that number.

If you or a loved one are a patient at the hospital and want to check out this piece of art, it's by the elevators on the first floor.

