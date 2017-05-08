Austin teenager tests .26 BAC after crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin teenager tests .26 BAC after crash

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

An Austin teenager was arrested Saturday night after a crash on 11th Street Northeast and later tested with a blood alcohol content of .26.

Elijah George, 18, was driving on the 300 block of 11th Street NE in Austin about 9:14 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Saturn struck a parked car.

Police Chief Brian Krueger said there was heavy damage.

"Gold Cross was on the scene but he declined treatment," said Chief Krueger.  The teen later requested to go to the hospital and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

Investigators said George failed field tests at the scene and was tested later with a blood alcohol content of .26.

Chief Krueger said George faces possible charges of 3rd degree Driving While Intoxicated, driving without a license or insurance, and underage consumption.

