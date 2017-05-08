Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.

Surveillance video of the scene shows a 53-year-old male and a female confront a 20-year-old man inside the doorway of a pole barn.

The video shows the 20-year-old man attempt to punch the female, but the 53-year-old man took the punch instead.

The 53-year-old man then knocked the 20-year-old man to the ground.

At some point they began to wrestle.

The Sheriff's Office believes the 20-year-old knocked his head during the fight.

Deputies say that a 14-year-old boy destroyed a car at the property with a baseball bat as the fight ensued.

The boy caused $1000 worth of damage to the car and was taken into custody.

He faces 1st degree criminal damage of property, disorderly conduct and underage drinking.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

