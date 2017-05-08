Large fight near Rochester ends in man in hospital, teen behind bars

A 20-year-old man was sent to the hospital after getting in a brawl. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 6800 block of Broadway Avenue North around 12:45 a.m. Saturday for reports of disorderly conduct.More >>
An Austin teenager was arrested Saturday night after a crash on 11th Street Northeast and later tested with a blood alcohol content of .26. Elijah George, 18, was driving on the 300 block of 11th Street NE in Austin about 9:14 p.m. Saturday when his 2002 Saturn struck a parked car.More >>
A Rochester resident found a World War II era grenade in their front yard Friday morning. According to the Rochester Police Department, a resident on the 800 block of 8th street southwest found the grenade while gardening around 7:30 a.m. Friday.More >>
Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010. According to the latest numbers, the total number of office referrals have decreased this school year, but most minority students have seen a slight increase.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. Republican Abbott on Sunday took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with little advance notice. He said Texas residents expect lawmakers to "keep us safe." The bill cleared a final hurdle this week in the Republican-controlle...More >>
A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...More >>
The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.More >>
On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .More >>
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.More >>
The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.More >>
