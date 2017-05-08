Rochester resident finds World War II era grenade in yard - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester resident finds World War II era grenade in yard

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester resident found a World War II era grenade in their front yard Friday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a resident on the 800 block of 8th Street Southwest found the grenade while gardening around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The resident then contacted the Rochester Police Department.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad was contacted shortly after.

When the squad arrived, they removed the grenade safely.

It is not known at this time if the grenade was active, as it had been in the ground for decades.


  

