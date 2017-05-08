Santana suffers first defeat in 17-6 loss to Boston

For the first time all season, the Minnesota Twins lost with Ervin Santana starting on the mound, in a game that eventually became a blowout loss to the Boston Red Sox. Santana (L, 5-1) failed to produce a quality start with his streak of six inning starts giving up zero or one run ending in a 17-6 loss.

The Twins weekend series started out wonderfully, winning the Friday night game 4-3, but after that the Twins got outscored 28-7, losing 11-1 on Saturday and then 17-6 on Sunday.

The Red Sox got their offense started right away Sunday, scoring three runs off Santana in the first inning on a Dustin Pedroia home run and a two-run home run from Andrew Benintendi.

In the top of the fifth, the Red Sox added one more off of Santana as Mookie Betts homered to left center to make it a 4-0 score the top of the fourth.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Twins fought back.

Ehire Adrianza drove in Chris Giminez with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1, then Jorge Polanco singled to left to drive in Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. Lastly, Kennys Vargas drove in Robbie Grossman from third on a sac fly to right to make it a 4-4 game.

The Twins failed to maintain that tie for very long, however, as with two outs in the sixth, Sandy Leon hit a two-run home run, the fourth given up by Santana to make it a 6-4 game. Santana would get the final out of the inning and that would be it for his day.

On the afternoon, Santana went six innings, giving up six runs, all earned on five hits, four of which were home runs, while striking out four and walking three.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Red Sox starter Chris Sale (W, 3-2) retired the Twins 1-2-3 to end his day going six innings, allowing four runs on four hits while walking three and striking out 10 for the sixth straight time this season.

In the top of the eighth, the Red Sox tacked on one more, this time with an RBI single from Mitch Moreland to make it a 7-4 lead.

The Twins made it a one-run game in the bottom of the eighth when Kennys Vargas hit a home run and Eddie Rosario drove in Eduardo Escobar with a sac fly, but it was all for naught.

In the top of the ninth, the Red Sox made a 7-6 game a 17-6 game, getting seven hits, made up of: four doubles, a home run by Sandy Leon, a triple and a single, as well as five walks in their 10 run inning. Matt Belisle gave up six runs on four hits, and the other four, only one earned, was given up by Justin Haley.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jorge Polanco reached on a walk, but Miguel Sano ended the game on a double play.

The Twins are off Monday as they travel to Chicago to play the Chicago White Sox at 7:10 Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Hector Santiago (3-1) will take the mound, facing right-hander Mike Pelfrey (0-2).

Player of the Series

Player of the series against the Red Sox is Joe Mauer for his heroic performance in game one. In Friday's game, Mauer hit a 1-2 pitch with two out in the ninth inning over the center field wall for a walk-off home run, giving the Twins a 4-3 victory and their lone victory in the weekend series. The home run was Mauer's second on the year and capped off a 2-4 day.