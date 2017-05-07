Rochester Police investigating drive-by shooting, 4 taken in for questioning

The shooting happened at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue.

Four men were pulled over at Newt's and were taken in for questioning.

Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue.

Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle. Fortunately, investigators are not aware of any injuries. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

Witnesses reported that the suspect vehicle was a black Impala. Police later spotted a car matching the description near Newt's on East Frontage Road, off Highway 52.

Officers pulled the vehicle over at the restaurant's parking lot and took all four men inside the car to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. The identities of the men have not been released.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, police said.