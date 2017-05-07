"Batik Bee" teaches people ancient art form

Creative juices are flowing in Zumbrota.

This weekend "Crossings at Carnegie" held their bi-annual "Batik Bee."

Batik is an ancient art form that uses wax, dye, and fabric to create art.

The wax is applied to the fabric and resists the dyes allowing the artist to create patterns or images.

People gathered at the store to informally learn and practice this technique.

Crossings at Carnegie hosts different classes year-round. Click here for more information.