Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools.

The district has taken to steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010.

During the 2016-2017 school year, there were 5,097 office referrals in the district, down from 5,310 during the year before. But most minority students saw an increase. Black student referrals jumped from 2,000 to 2,207, Asian student referrals went from 283 to 310, and Native American student referrals increased from 49 to 84, according to data released by RPS.

Related: New RPS disciplinary data shows fewer total office referrals, larger disparities

During Sunday afternoon's meeting at the Rochester Public Library, Rochester For Justice members fear their concerns are not being taken seriously by the district.

"There is no back-and-forth," said Kamau Wilkins, president of Rochester for Justice. "And I've made statement after statement, and not only that, this is the really important part -- there is an open hostility from our superintendent toward me when I make a public statement. And it's not just me being sensitive. We go back to the tape."

Don Barlow of the RPS School Board also attended Sunday's meeting. He said he wants to continue having an open dialogue with concerned citizens.

"I think you are headed in the right direction," Barlow said. "I remain fully committed to support community concerns and more importantly, student needs. I do believe that, the board as a whole, we do have a good heart. Yet, there is a need for community involvement."