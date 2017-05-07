Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disp - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools.

The district has taken to steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010.

During the 2016-2017 school year, there were 5,097 office referrals in the district, down from 5,310 during the year before. But most minority students saw an increase. Black student referrals jumped from 2,000 to 2,207, Asian student referrals went from 283 to 310, and Native American student referrals increased from 49 to 84, according to data released by RPS.

Related: New RPS disciplinary data shows fewer total office referrals, larger disparities

During Sunday afternoon's meeting at the Rochester Public Library, Rochester For Justice members fear their concerns are not being taken seriously by the district.

"There is no back-and-forth," said Kamau Wilkins, president of Rochester for Justice. "And I've made statement after statement, and not only that, this is the really important part -- there is an open hostility from our superintendent toward me when I make a public statement. And it's not just me being sensitive. We go back to the tape."

Don Barlow of the RPS School Board also attended Sunday's meeting. He said he wants to continue having an open dialogue with concerned citizens.

"I think you are headed in the right direction," Barlow said. "I remain fully committed to support community concerns and more importantly, student needs. I do believe that, the board as a whole, we do have a good heart. Yet, there is a need for community involvement."

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

    Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

    Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010. According to the latest numbers, the total number of office referrals have decreased this school year, but most minority students have seen a slight increase.

    More >>

    Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken to steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010.

    More >>

  • Rochester Police investigating drive-by shooting, 4 taken in for questioning

    Rochester Police investigating drive-by shooting, 4 taken in for questioning

    Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.

    More >>

    Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.

    More >>

  • "Batik Bee" teaches people ancient art form

    "Batik Bee" teaches people ancient art form

    Creative juices are flowing in Zumbrota. This weekend "Crossings at Carnegie" held their bi-annual "Batik Bee." Batik is an ancient art form that uses wax, dye, and fabric to create art. The wax is applied to the fabric and resists the dyes allowing the artist to create patterns or images. People gathered at the store to informally learn and practice this technique. Crossings at Carnegie hosts different classes year-round. Click here for more informa...More >>
    Creative juices are flowing in Zumbrota. This weekend "Crossings at Carnegie" held their bi-annual "Batik Bee." Batik is an ancient art form that uses wax, dye, and fabric to create art. The wax is applied to the fabric and resists the dyes allowing the artist to create patterns or images. People gathered at the store to informally learn and practice this technique. Crossings at Carnegie hosts different classes year-round. Click here for more informa...More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester Police investigating drive-by shooting, 4 taken in for questioning

    Rochester Police investigating drive-by shooting, 4 taken in for questioning

    Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.

    More >>

    Rochester Police have taken four men in for questioning after a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the shooting happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 12th Street Northwest and North Broadway Avenue. Police told KTTC that the occupant(s) of a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle.

    More >>

  • Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

    Rochester For Justice discusses achievement gap, discipline disparities at RPS

    Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010. According to the latest numbers, the total number of office referrals have decreased this school year, but most minority students have seen a slight increase.

    More >>

    Rochester For Justice held a meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss the achievement gap and discipline disparities at Rochester Public Schools. The district has taken to steps to lower discipline disparities since 2010.

    More >>

  • Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    Car hits motorcycle in downtown Rochester

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

    The man on the motorcycle sustained a minor injury to his left foot.

    More >>

  • Body recovered from river following search for student

    Body recovered from river following search for student

    A body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis not far from where crews have been searching for a missing University of Minnesota student.More >>
    A body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis not far from where crews have been searching for a missing University of Minnesota student.More >>

  • Winona police ask for public's help finding missing man

    Winona police ask for public's help finding missing man

    Timothy Semling (Photo from Winona Police Dept.)Timothy Semling (Photo from Winona Police Dept.)
    Winona police are asking for help from the public in finding a man missing since Wednesday.  Timothy Semling, 26, was last seen at his mother's home in Winona and police said no one has seen or heard from him since. Semling lives in Arcadia, Wisconsin and police said he has been "struggling with health issues." Authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin searched an area around Cole Bluff Road on Wednesday after a man matching Semling's description was spotted there, but...More >>
    Winona police are asking for help from the public in finding a man missing since Wednesday.  Timothy Semling, 26, was last seen at his mother's home in Winona and police said no one has seen or heard from him since. Semling lives in Arcadia, Wisconsin and police said he has been "struggling with health issues." Authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin searched an area around Cole Bluff Road on Wednesday after a man matching Semling's description was spotted there, but...More >>

  • Texas stokes immigration debate with 'sanctuary cities' ban

    Texas stokes immigration debate with 'sanctuary cities' ban

    Monday, May 8 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-05-08 07:35:41 GMT
    Texas has charged to the forefront of national debate over immigration as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the...More >>
    Texas has charged to the forefront of national debate over immigration as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a so-called "sanctuary cities" ban that lets police ask during routine stops whether someone is in the U.S. legally.More >>

  • After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    After nine months overseas, a Grand Meadow soldier surprises his kids at school

    Justin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 monthsJustin Olson of Grand Meadow hugging his pre-school aged son Sawyer after being apart for 9 months

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

    A Grand Meadow father of four returned home Friday, but chose to surprise his children at school instead of telling them of his return. Justin Olson, a member of the U.S. Army, has spent the last nine months in Kuwait, his third tour in ten years. Olson previously served in Iraq from 2007 to 2008 and Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011. Olson, with the help of Jacque, his wife of ten years, planned his surprise visit to Grand Meadow Elementary School where two of his f...

    More >>

  • Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    Neighbors band together to support Rochester auto business lost to fire

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. 

    More >>

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.