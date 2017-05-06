Neighbors get together to support business lost to fire

A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago.

Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild.

The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business, Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire.

They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces.

Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silent auction, as a sort of fundraiser for the family.

Thankful can't even begin to describe how the family feels receiving this kind of help.

"It's an honor," Dave Colestock, owner of Werkstatt, said. "I don't know how else to say it, its just really an honor to be supported by them you know? For them to help lift us up after such a disaster, it takes some of the sting out of it."

The event ran until 11 p.m. Saturday with live music and a car show.

It's also an effort to support the art gallery next door - which suffered significant smoke and water damage.

If you couldn't make it out but wanted to support them, you can donate here.