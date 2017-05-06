Neighbors get together to support business lost to fire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Neighbors get together to support business lost to fire

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago.

Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild.

The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire.

They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces.

Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silent auction, as a sort of fundraiser for the family.

Thankful can't even begin to describe how the family feels receiving this kind of help.

"It's an honor," Dave Colestock, owner of Werkstatt, said. "I don't know how else to say it, its just really an honor to be supported by them you know? For them to help lift us up after such a disaster, it takes some of the sting out of it."

The event ran until 11 p.m. Saturday with live music and a car show.

It's also an effort to support the art gallery next door - which suffered significant smoke and water damage.
If you couldn't make it out but wanted to support them, you can donate here.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Neighbors get together to support business lost to fire

    Neighbors get together to support business lost to fire

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire, but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. 

    More >>

    A Rochester family lost their business when it burned down 3 weeks ago. Saturday neighbors and fellow business owners are banding together to help them rebuild. The Colestock's suffered a huge loss when their 2-year-old business,  Werkstatt European Auto Service , caught fire. They don't know what caused the fire -- but they do know that it's time to pick up the pieces. Saturday morning, Dwell Local hosted a vendor market and silet auction, as a sort of fundraiser for th...

    More >>

  • Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>

    On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole. .

    More >>

  • Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Crowds celebrate opening of Downtown Farmers Market for the summer

    Opening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers MarketOpening Day at the Rochester Downtown Farmers Market

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Rochester Downtown Farmers Market opened for the spring and summer season to crowds of people eager to take home foods, plants and home-made items brought in from the countryside. The market has become a favorite part of downtown life over recent years, located on 4th Street Southeast at 4th Avenue SE just a stroll south of the Mayo Civic Center.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.