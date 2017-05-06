Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Hundreds of pet owners head out to walk for Paws and Claws

By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

On a bright spring morning, hundreds of pet owners gathered together to help support an organization that helped make their families whole.

"We were looking for a sibling for Annie,  so we just adopted Charlie from Paws and Claws two weeks ago," Katie Wymer, out walking her two dogs, said.

Seeing these adopted dogs makes all the work they do at Paws and Claws, worth it.

"It's just nice to see the alumni, we call them, dogs that have been adopted from the shelter, come back and see us," Molly Greden, with Paws and Claws, said. "So many  of our volunteers that walked them before they had homes, bonded with them, spent time with, them saw them go to homes. Now they get to meet them again and it's nice just to have everybody  all together."

Since Paws and Claws receives no government funding, it's through events like these that they can stay afloat.

"It's a really good cause, Paws and Claws," Eric Sheldon, there with his wife and two dogs, said. "I love what they do with the adoption of other dogs and rehabilitating them, it's a really good cause."

The exercise is an added bonus.
"Our pugs loved it," Sheldon said. "They're obviously out of breath."

But the best part is seeing everyone out and about and meeting new people and animals.
"It's funny having everyone together at things like this," Greden said. "You look around and people really do look like their dogs and act like their dogs. It's funny to see so many different breeds and mixes, everyone's adopted."

In the end, the event raised $23,000 to help fund the organization.

